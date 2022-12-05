Gujarat Assembly polls: PM Modi's mother casts vote
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba cast her vote at a polling booth in Raysan village near Gandhinagar city on Monday during the second phase of polling for Gujarat Assembly elections.
The PM's mother, who entered her 100th year in June, lives with her younger son Pankaj Modi in Raysan village near Gandhinagar city. She reached the polling booth in a wheelchair with the help of Pankaj Modi and other family members and exercised her franchise.
The PM had on Sunday evening met his mother and sought her blessings after arriving in the state ahead of voting in the state.
Polling was underway on Monday for the second phase of the elections in north and central regions for 93 Assembly seats out of the total 182 in the state.
