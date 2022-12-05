Lalu's kidney transplant surgery in Singapore successful: Tejashwi
PTI | Patna | Updated: 05-12-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 13:57 IST
- Country:
- India
RJD president Lalu Prasad's kidney transplant surgery on Monday in Singapore was successful, his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said.
Yadav said his father, as well as elder sister Rohini Acharya, who donated one of her kidneys to the 74-year-old, were fine.
He also heartily thanked his well-wishers for their prayers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Singapore
- Lalu Prasad's
- Bihar
- Tejashwi Yadav
- Rohini Acharya
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Singapore’s company monitors potential of wind energy off Gujarat and Tamil Nadu
Indian-origin Singapore grandmother pleads guilty to 48 charges of maid abuse
Singapore catches the #MeToo train
Ongoing turmoil in cryptos a reminder of huge risks attached: Singapore central bank
Singapore-India Early Childhood Education Project Benefits over 45,000 Teachers and Students in Mumbai