Bharat Jodo Yatra draws large crowd in Rajasthan; Rahul gives flying kisses to people at BJP office

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra drew a large crowd in Rajasthan's Jhalawar on Tuesday with the Congress leader waving and giving flying kisses to a group of people who had assembled on the rooftop of a BJP office to catch a glimpse of the foot march.

The Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir yatra resumed from Khel Sankul, where Gandhi and his fellow marchers had stopped Monday night, and crossed Jhalawar city in the morning. After covering approximately 24 km, the yatra reached Devarighata at around 10 am.

After a halt, the second session of the day began from the Muslim-dominated Suket town at 3.30 pm. The marchers took the National Highway-52 and made a night halt at Moru Kalan Khel Maidan in Kota district.

The yatra on its 90th day drew huge crowds, starting from the largely urbanised Khel Sankul to Suket. A large number of people took positions on the National Highway-52 to see the yatra passing through.

Gandhi began his yatra Tuesday morning on a rather interesting note, waving and giving flying kisses to the people at the BJP Jhalawar office.

This came a day after he had targeted the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, asking why they were not chanting 'Jai Siyaram' and 'Hey Ram'.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, several ministers and MLAs are accompanying Gandhi in the march.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Tuesday also launched a campaign called 'Why not join'. The aim of this campaign is to bring to the fore the problems, troubles and feelings of the people of India which are being witnessed since the beginning of the journey.

Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh launched the campaign at a press conference. The party also released a short film highlighting the impact of inflation.

In the coming days, three more short films related to 'Kyun Na Jude' campaign will be released, which will focus on unemployment, social harmony and unity.

The yatra started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and has so far covered the five southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, and then traversed through Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

It will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir in early February 2023, covering 3,570 kilometres in 150 days. The yatra has been started to raise voice against problems such as inflation, unemployment and to highlight social polarisation, economic inequality and political centralisation, the party said.

