Peru's president says will dissolve Congress, calls for elections

This is the third attempt to impeach the embattled president since he started his five-year term in July 2021.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 22:43 IST
Peru's President Pedro Castillo said on Wednesday he will dissolve Congress and called for elections, as he battles impeachment proceedings.

Castillo announced a "government of exception," and added he will respect the current economic model during the dissolution of Congress. This is the third attempt to impeach the embattled president since he started his five-year term in July 2021.

Peru's congress summoned Castillo last week to respond to accusations of "moral incapacity"

to govern. Castillo has qualified the allegations against him as "slander".

