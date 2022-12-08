HP polls: Congress' Neeraj Nayar wins from Chamba
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-12-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 14:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress candidate Neeraj Nayar on Thursday won from the Chamba seat by defeating his BJP rival, according to the Election Commission.
He defeated Neelam Nayar of the BJP by a margin of 7,782 votes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Election Commission
- Chamba
- Congress
- Neeraj Nayar
- Neelam Nayar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SC asks Centre to produce file related to appointment of Election Commissioner Arun Goel, who was appointed on November 19.
SC asks Centre to produce file related to appointment of Election Commissioner Arun Goel
SC says it wants to know whether there was any ''hanky panky'' in Arun Goel's appointment as election commissioner.
Goel's appointment as election commissioner comes under SC scanner
SC asks Centre to produce file related to appointment of Election Commissioner Arun Goel