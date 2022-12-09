Left Menu

Studying 'love jihad' laws of other states, no plan to have one in Maha as yet: Fadnavis

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-12-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 19:12 IST
Studying 'love jihad' laws of other states, no plan to have one in Maha as yet: Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said his government will study laws on freedom of religion, dubbed as legislations on ''love jihad'', enacted by other states, but had not yet decided on introducing a similar law in the western state.

Fadnavis, who was talking to reporters at the airport, was answering a query on ''love jihad'' and whether the state government planned to enact a law on the subject during the upcoming winter session of the state legislature.

''Love jihad'' is a term often used by right-wing activists to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage.

''We are examining this aspect, but have not taken any decision as of now. But, we are going to study the laws introduced by various states on this aspect,'' said Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio. A clutch of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat, have either amended existing laws or brought new ones to curb religious conversion ''by allurement, use of force, fraudulent means or coercion''.

Speaking on infrastructure projects, the Deputy Chief Minister said the Union government had approved phase 2 of the Nagpur Metro Rail and the Nag River rejuvenation plan worth Rs 2,000 crore.

He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gifting these projects to the state.

The winter session of the state legislature is usually held in Nagpur, the second capital of Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022