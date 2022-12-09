Left Menu

Hurdles in way of holding elections in J-K removed, says BJP's Tarun Chugh

The elections will be held soon, Chugh, the BJPs Jammu and Kashmir unit in-charge, told reporters.Adding that the hurdles in the way of holding the elections had been removed, Chugh said, Delimitation has taken place.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-12-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 19:12 IST
BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday asserted that hurdles in the path of holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir had been removed and said polls would be held shortly.

He said the BJP's landslide victory in the Gujarat elections was the people's blessings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''I am confident that elections will be held at a certain time. The elections will be held soon'', Chugh, the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit in-charge, told reporters.

Adding that the hurdles in the way of holding the elections had been removed, Chugh said, ''Delimitation has taken place. The enrollment of votes has taken place. The voters' list will be given to political parties for filing their objections, according to the Election Commission (of India's) procedure.'' The BJP unit has raised the demand to conduct elections, he said. Replying to a question on the BJP's record victory in Gujarat, Chugh said, ''It is to support him to continue doing the good work for this nation to make this country a world power. Such blessings will continue in the elections in Jammu and Kashmir and for the Parliament.'' The BJP leader said people would bless Modi and the margin in 2024 would be much higher than in 2019.

