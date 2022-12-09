White House: $275 mln package on its way to boost Ukraine air defenses from drones
The United States is sending a $275 million package of aid to Ukraine to help boost its air defenses against drones, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.
Kirby told reporters that Washington was deeply concerned about the "deepening and burgeoning defense partnership" between Iran and Russia, and the United States would be using its tools to disrupt that relationship, including on drones.
He said the U.S. government would also be calling on partner countries to discuss and address the Russia-Iran partnership.
