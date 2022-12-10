Cong's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' resumes from Rajasthan's Bundi

Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-12-2022 10:30 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 09:57 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Twitter/ Bharat Jodo) Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed the Rajasthan leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Gudli village in Bundi district on Saturday morning.

Gandhi had taken a day's break in the yatra on Friday to celebrate his mother Sonia Gandhi's birthday.

He flew back to Gudli village to resume the yatra. Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were not accompanying him in the yatra.

On the 93rd day, the yatra is likely to cover 30 km from Gudli village in Keshoraipatan assembly constituency in Bundi district represented by BJP MLA Chandrakanta Meghwal.

On Thursday, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had reached Ranthambore. Rahul's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is currently in Kota-Bundi area of Rajasthan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

