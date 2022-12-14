UK PM Sunak expresses sorrow over migrant deaths in the Channel
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed sorrow on Wednesday after four people died following an incident involving a small migrant boat in the English Channel between Britain and France.
"I'm sure the whole House will share my sorrow at the capsizing of a small boat in the Channel in the early hours of this morning and the tragic loss of human life," Sunak told parliament.
"Our hearts go out to all those affected and our tributes to those involved in the extensive rescue operation."
