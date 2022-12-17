Left Menu

Why is PM afraid of China, asks Digvijaya; slams Centre for 'rise' in Chinese imports

Amid a row over the statement of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the threat of war from China, his colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Saturday asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was afraid of that country as well as its government and army.Gandhi had said the Modi government was asleep and ignoring a threat of war from China, which had led to a verbal tussle between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.Why does Narendra Modi fear Chinas army and government

PTI | Sagar | Updated: 17-12-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 21:04 IST
Why is PM afraid of China, asks Digvijaya; slams Centre for 'rise' in Chinese imports
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a row over the statement of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the threat of war from China, his colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Saturday asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was afraid of that country as well as its government and army.

Gandhi had said the Modi government was asleep and ignoring a threat of war from China, which had led to a verbal tussle between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

''“Why does Narendra Modi fear China's army and government? When he was in the opposition, Modi used to advise then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to show the red eye (belligerence) to China. Where are those red eyes?'' Singh asked.

He was answering queries on the recent developments on the border between the two nations.

Singh claimed when the Chinese military had intruded into India's land, the then chief of defence staff had admitted it but Modi had denied the development.

The former MP chief minister claimed Chinese imports into India had doubled while India's exports had slipped.

The policies of the Modi government was harming the country's economy while strengthening that of China, Singh further alleged.

Speaking on issues facing MP, Singh alleged the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government was foisting fake cases on Congress workers.

He said he had visited Bina, Khurai and Surkhi and met Congress workers who had been allegedly framed in cases and were being harassed by the administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on another world

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on anoth...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022