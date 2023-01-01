Left Menu

Maha: Veteran socialist leader Keshavrao Dhondge dies at 100

Veteran Peasants and Workers Party PWP leader and former Maharashtra legislator Keshavrao Dhondge died at 100 on Sunday, his party colleague said. Senior PWP leader Jayant Patil said Dhondge had served as an elected representative from 1951 to 1995.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-01-2023 18:15 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 18:15 IST
Maha: Veteran socialist leader Keshavrao Dhondge dies at 100
Veteran Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) leader and former Maharashtra legislator Keshavrao Dhondge died at 100 on Sunday, his party colleague said. Dhondge breathed his last in a hospital in Aurangabad. Senior PWP leader Jayant Patil said Dhondge had served as an elected representative from 1951 to 1995. During this long stint, he was elected as an MLA five times and as an MP once.

He hailed from Kandhar village in Nanded district in the Marathwada region. Dhondge was felicitated by the Maharashtra legislature in 2022 for being a centenarian ex-legislator.

He had participated in the Hyderabad Independence movement, and the united Maharashtra movement, and raised the issues of workers and farmers in the legislature and on the streets. Dhondge won his first Assembly election in 1957 and repeated the feat in 1962, 1972, 1985 and 1990.

He also played a crucial role in the formation of Loha taluka in Nanded district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

