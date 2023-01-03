Left Menu

Palestinian PM accuses Israel of "plan to turn Al Aqsa mosque into Jewish temple"

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2023 16:13 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 16:11 IST
Mohammad Shtayyeh Image Credit: Wikipedia

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh cast a visit by a far-right Israeli official to a contested Jerusalem holy site on Tuesday as a bid to turn a major mosque there "into a Jewish temple".

Addressing his cabinet, Shtayyeh also called on Palestinians to "confront the raids into Al Aqsa mosque" after Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir toured the periphery of the mosque compound. Ben-Gvir did not approach the mosque.

