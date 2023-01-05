Nepal Army starts walkathon remembering history of unification to promote tourism

The Nepali Army on Thursday launched a 100-kilometre walkathon from Gorkha district to Kathmandu with the objective of preserving and promoting the country's historical heritage.

The walkathon, which kicked off with the support of Gorkha Municipality and Bhimsen Thapa Rural Municipality, was organised by the Ripumardan Battalion of the Nepali Army, according to Nepal Army headquarters sources.

A team of Nepal Army is participating in the ''unification of Nepal'' themed walkathon which started on Thursday morning, they said.

Sabuj battalion, Barda Bahadur battalion, Old Gorakh battalion, Kalibux battalion, and Srinath battalion are participating in the historical journey from Hanuman Bhanjyang in Gorkha Palace, carrying the national flag, torches, and garlands.

King Prithvinarayan Shah of Gorkha unified Nepal by merging dozens of smaller states on the same day about 255 years ago.

The team that walked from Gorkha on Thursday will travel through Dhading and Nuwakot districts before finally concluding the journey in Kathmandu on January 11 -- the National Unification Day -- following the footsteps of the Gorkha soldiers, who conquered Kathmandu in 1768.

The soldiers belonging to Prithvi Narayan Shah known as Gurju ko Paltan will also join the team.

The route used by the late King Prithvi Narayan Shah during his Nepal Unification Campaign has been developed by the Nepali Army as the ''unification path'' for the past four years. This is the fourth time that the national army has organised the walkathon.

