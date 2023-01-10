BAPS Swaminarayan sect teaches 'rashtraniti' and unites people: Smriti Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday said the BAPS Swaminarayan sect teaches ''Rashtraniti'' (nation-centric politics) to those in power-centric politics and unites society.

Addressing a gathering in Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar here, Irani said the biggest achievement of this sect is it teaches '''Rashtraniti' to those who are in 'Rajniti' and motivates the society to walk on the right path by bringing everyone together''. Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar has been created on 600 acres of land on the outskirts of the city as part of the Pramukh Swami Maharaj Centenary Celebrations of the BAPS Swaminarayan sect.

Pramukh Swami Maharaj was the spiritual guru of the sect which has branches in many countries.

''Due to a busy schedule, some people search for shortcuts to get closer to God. But, from whatever I know about Swamiji and his teachings, I can say with confidence that you will experience heaven on earth itself if you walk on the path of righteousness, pray, and fulfil your responsibility towards your family and society,'' the Women and Child Development Minister said.

Citing an incident when a man asked Pramukh Swami Maharaj how he can be an ideal husband and a father, Irani said Swamiji told the man to spare time for family, shun gadgets and read granths (religious books).

''If people understand their responsibilities, they may not be fighting for their rights. It was Swamiji who taught us how to balance our rights and responsibilities. Swamji wanted us to make politeness our weapon and walk on the path of righteousness,'' the BJP MP said.

