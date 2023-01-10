Left Menu

BAPS Swaminarayan sect teaches 'rashtraniti' and unites people: Smriti Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday said the BAPS Swaminarayan sect teaches Rashtraniti nation-centric politics to those in power-centric politics and unites society.Addressing a gathering in Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar here, Irani said the biggest achievement of this sect is it teaches Rashtraniti to those who are in Rajniti and motivates the society to walk on the right path by bringing everyone together.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-01-2023 21:15 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 21:15 IST
BAPS Swaminarayan sect teaches 'rashtraniti' and unites people: Smriti Irani
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday said the BAPS Swaminarayan sect teaches ''Rashtraniti'' (nation-centric politics) to those in power-centric politics and unites society.

Addressing a gathering in Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar here, Irani said the biggest achievement of this sect is it teaches '''Rashtraniti' to those who are in 'Rajniti' and motivates the society to walk on the right path by bringing everyone together''. Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar has been created on 600 acres of land on the outskirts of the city as part of the Pramukh Swami Maharaj Centenary Celebrations of the BAPS Swaminarayan sect.

Pramukh Swami Maharaj was the spiritual guru of the sect which has branches in many countries.

''Due to a busy schedule, some people search for shortcuts to get closer to God. But, from whatever I know about Swamiji and his teachings, I can say with confidence that you will experience heaven on earth itself if you walk on the path of righteousness, pray, and fulfil your responsibility towards your family and society,'' the Women and Child Development Minister said.

Citing an incident when a man asked Pramukh Swami Maharaj how he can be an ideal husband and a father, Irani said Swamiji told the man to spare time for family, shun gadgets and read granths (religious books).

''If people understand their responsibilities, they may not be fighting for their rights. It was Swamiji who taught us how to balance our rights and responsibilities. Swamji wanted us to make politeness our weapon and walk on the path of righteousness,'' the BJP MP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023