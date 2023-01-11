Japan's ruling party member meets BJP chief Nadda

A senior functionary of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Koichi Hagiuda, met BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday as the two leaders discussed various ways to enhance people-to-people interactions and emphasised on the importance of India-Japan relations in Indo-Pacific.

Hagiuda is the chairperson of the Policy Research Council of Liberal Democratic Party.

''I had a very insightful meeting with Mr HOGIUDA Koichi, Chairperson, Policy Research Council of ruling LDP of Japan at BJP HQ. We discussed various ways of enhancing people to people interactions and also emphasised on importance of India-Japan relations in Indo Pacific,'' Nadda tweeted following the meeting. Hagiuda had served as the minister of economy, trade and industry from October 2021 to August 2022 and the minister of education, culture, sports, science and technology from 2019 to 2021, the BJP said in a statement.

He had also served as the deputy chief cabinet secretary in the then prime minister Shinzo Abe's administration.

