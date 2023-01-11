Left Menu

Japan's ruling party member meets BJP chief Nadda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2023 19:46 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 19:46 IST
Japan's ruling party member meets BJP chief Nadda
  • Country:
  • India

A senior functionary of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Koichi Hagiuda, met BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday as the two leaders discussed various ways to enhance people-to-people interactions and emphasised on the importance of India-Japan relations in Indo-Pacific.

Hagiuda is the chairperson of the Policy Research Council of Liberal Democratic Party.

''I had a very insightful meeting with Mr HOGIUDA Koichi, Chairperson, Policy Research Council of ruling LDP of Japan at BJP HQ. We discussed various ways of enhancing people to people interactions and also emphasised on importance of India-Japan relations in Indo Pacific,'' Nadda tweeted following the meeting. Hagiuda had served as the minister of economy, trade and industry from October 2021 to August 2022 and the minister of education, culture, sports, science and technology from 2019 to 2021, the BJP said in a statement.

He had also served as the deputy chief cabinet secretary in the then prime minister Shinzo Abe's administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023