Cong leaders condole sudden demise of party MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary

Congress leaders expressed deep shock and sadness over the sudden demise of party MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary during the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday.Party leaders said there will be some changes in the yatra schedule for the day.Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Chaudharys passing away is a great blow to the organisation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2023 10:54 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 10:54 IST
Congress leaders expressed deep shock and sadness over the sudden demise of party MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary during the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday.

Party leaders said there will be some changes in the yatra schedule for the day.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Chaudhary's passing away is a great blow to the organisation. ''Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of our MP, Shri Santokh Singh Chaudhary. His loss is a great blow to the party and organisation. In this hour of grief, my heart goes out to his family, friends and followers. May his soul rest in peace,'' Kharge said on Twitter.

All India Congress Committee General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said Chaudhary died from a sudden cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra this morning.

''We extend our deepest condolences to his family. There will be some changes in schedule of the yatra which will be shared shortly,'' he said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

