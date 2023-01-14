Left Menu

Mumbai: VP Dhankar, wife pray at Siddhivinayak Temple

Updated: 14-01-2023 16:29 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 16:29 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankar on Saturday prayed at the renowned Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi in Mumbai.

The VP was received at the airport earlier in the day by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and state minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

