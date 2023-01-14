Mumbai: VP Dhankar, wife pray at Siddhivinayak Temple
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2023 16:29 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 16:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankar on Saturday prayed at the renowned Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi in Mumbai.
The VP was received at the airport earlier in the day by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and state minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Badshah Makes Mumbai Go 'PAAGAL' with his India Tour opening show
MUMBAI, DEC 30 FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)
Mumbai: Woman killed in wall collapse in Mulund
Mumbai reports five new COVID-19 cases, no death
More than 6,000 GRP personnel to man Mumbai rail network on New Year's Eve