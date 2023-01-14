Andhra Pradesh: TDP chief burns copy of Govt Order restricting political rallies

Andhra Pradesh former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu burnt a copy of Government Order Number 1 (GO No1) that imposes restrictions on political rallies, at his native place, Naravaripalli in Chittoor on Saturday. On the occasion of Sankranti, a major Telugu festival, Naidu burnt the copy in a traditional bonfire of 'bhogi', demanding the withdrawal of the order restricting public rallies of politicians.

Attacking the state government, Naidu said, "False cases are being filed against me and the government is not providing security even during my meetings." He claimed that his fight is not for his personal gains but only in the interest of the people of Andhra Pradesh. "If the chief minister has the support of the police, I have the support of five crore people of the state," he said.

Later while addressing a public gathering, Naidu said that the lives of the Telugu people must be respected even after the dissolution of TDP government. "The lives of the Telugus should be honoured even after the dissolution of TDP. Though Potti Sriramulu made a great sacrifice for the state, it was NT Rama Rao who brought respect to the natives," Chandrababu remarked.

Asserting his party's push to Information Technology (IT) sector, Naidu said his work is now yielding results. "Some leaders think about today while others think about the future. I, however, always think about the future of the youth as they are country's great asset," he said.

Naidu also stressed on the urgency of bringing TDP back to power, saying the condition of the people has worsened due to the Reddy-led government. Earlier, Naidu suggested to prime minister Narendra Modi at G20 preparatory meeting to prepare vision document for 2047.

"The citizens are suffering due to the current government. There is an urgent need to bring back our government for the welfare of the state," he said. Naidu also expressed concerns about the bad condition of roads and recalled how the National Highway project was launched under his initiative. (ANI)

