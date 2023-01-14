At least 10 wounded in Dnipro apartment strike- Ukrainian officials

At least 10 people, including two children, were injured by a Russian strike on an apartment block in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Saturday, the regional governor said.

An official from the Ukrainian President's Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said 15 people had already been rescued from the rubble. He also posted a picture which showed a nine-storey apartment block, part of which had collapsed entirely.

