Karnataka Chief Minister asks people to wait and watch for gift in upcoming budget

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, CM said department-wise discussion for the budget will start soon, following which one round of discussion will be held with various associations and organisations.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 23:30 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 23:30 IST
Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Sunday asked people to wait and watch for the gift to the North Karnataka region in the upcoming budget. Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, he said department-wise discussion for the budget will start soon, following which one round of discussion will be held with various associations and organisations.

He said that Siddappajja is most revered and a miracle man and he has been visiting the Siddappajja Mutt since his childhood days to seek his blessings. He said that he had the darshan of Siddappajja on this auspicious day and sought his blessings for the welfare of the nation. "I strongly believe that Siddappajja will bless the people of Karnataka," he added.

On the other hand, Speaking at the inauguration of the 903rd jayanthotsava of Sri Nija Sharana Ambigara Chowdaiah and Sharana Samskruthi Utsav organized at Sukshethra Narasipur Gurupeeta at Ranebennuru in Haveri district, he said that the Gangamatastha community will soon be included in the ST category. "A file about the inclusion in ST is before Registrar General of India. This has been discussed with Union Tribal Minister Arjun Munda and it is in the final stages of approval. It has to be passed in the Cabinet meeting," he said. (ANI)

