Left Menu

Contractors body alleges harassment by Ministers, BJP MLAs for bribe

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-01-2023 19:39 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 19:39 IST
Contractors body alleges harassment by Ministers, BJP MLAs for bribe
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka State Contractors’ Association on Monday alleged that they are being pestered by the Ministers and ruling BJP MLAs to pay them bribe.

The Association members released before reporters here a purported conversation on WhatsApp and the audio of the conversation with the MLAs seeking money.

According to them, at least 14 MLAs and three or four Ministers were involved in the alleged extortion.

The Association working president Manjunath accused an MLA with arm-twisting an assistant executive engineer to collect bribe from the contractors.

He claimed that he paid money to the MLA directly and also through engineers. “I've been giving the bribe to the BJP MLA in installments since 2019,” Manjunath alleged.

The contractor claimed that he had paid Rs 20 lakh for a hospital construction work, Rs 12.5 lakh for PWD work, Rs 10 lakh during the COVID first wave and Rs 12 lakh during the second.

This apart, he paid Rs 22 lakh for the formation of a residential layout and for its approval from a competent authority in Chitradurga.

Manjunath charged the said MLA with demanding Rs 30 lakh as 'advance commission.' The Association’s charges come at a time when the Congress mounted an attack on the BJP accusing it of running an alleged 40 per cent commission government.

The Congress has been referring to an incident wherein a contractor committed suicide accusing the then Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per commission.

The BJP, however, dismissed the allegations by saying there were no credible evidences to act on its partymen.

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023