Left Menu

MNF will win next Mizoram Assembly elections: Zoramthanga

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday claimed that his Mizo National Front MNF will win the next Assembly polls.Elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly are due in the later part of this year. In the present assembly, the MNF has 28 members, while the main opposition party Zoram Peoples Movement ZPM has 6, Congress-5 and BJP -1.We have two-third members legislators in the present assembly.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 16-01-2023 19:53 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 19:53 IST
MNF will win next Mizoram Assembly elections: Zoramthanga
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday claimed that his Mizo National Front (MNF) will win the next Assembly polls.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly are due in the later part of this year. In the present assembly, the MNF has 28 members, while the main opposition party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has 6, Congress-5 and BJP -1.

''We have two-third members (legislators) in the present assembly. There are no other good contenders to defeat our MLAs. With more assistance under the state flagship programme - Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP) and development schemes coming in, we have more advantages to retain power...,'' Zoramthanga said while addressing a function at the MNF office here.

He said that more than one lakh families, including those which have already received assistance, would receive financial assistance under the SEDP before the assembly polls.

The SEDP is the flagship programme of the ruling MNF, which aims at bringing sustainable development by accelerating progress in key sectors through exploration and judicious use of resources and maintaining equality and equity among the citizens.

Under this policy, the government was initially planning to provide monetary assistance to the tune of not less than Rs 3 lakh to beneficiaries to start projects (trades) of their choice for sustainable development and the economic uplift of household families.

Since August last year, the Zoramthanga government has been providing monetary assistance amounting to Rs 25,000 to 60,000 families under the flagship programme.

Although the MNF is a member of BJP led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and an ally of the NDA at the Centre, the party does not have any tie-up with the BJP in the state.

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023