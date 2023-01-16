BJP panic-stricken by Cong's 'poll guarantees' announced in Karnataka: Surjewala

Congress general secretary in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Surjewala on Monday claimed the BJP was ''panic-stricken'' by his party's guarantees of 200 units of free power and Rs 2000 cash per month to all households, and dared it to implement it in the state.

He asked if Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will defy Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is against the ''revri culture'' (freebies).

''We challenge PM Modi and BJP President J P Nadda to implement our guarantees in BJP-ruled states,'' he said.

''The confusion and panic in BJP are apparent. PM Modi says measures like direct cash transfer and welfarism are 'revri culture'. A panic-stricken CM Bommai held a press conference and issued full-page advertisements today promising cash transfer to women.

''Is it another panic reaction to Congress guarantee or the chela (disciple) defying the guru? In any event, it is interesting to see how BJP leaders are running helter-skelter,'' he said after the Congress announced these promises ahead of assembly elections in the state later this year.

''CM Bommai, Power Minister and every BJP leader are panic-stricken and scared of the popularity of the first two guarantees of the Karnataka Congress - Grih Jyoti - 200 units of electricity free for every household, Grih Laxmi - Rs 2,000 cash transfer every month to every household,'' Surjewala said on Twitter.

The Congress in Karnataka on Monday promised Rs 2,000 a month to every woman head of households if the party is voted to power in the state in the coming Assembly election.

The announcement was made at a convention attended by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who said Rs 24,000 a year would be directly credited to their bank accounts under ''Gruha Lakshmi Yojana'', an ''unconditional universal basic income''.

The promise comes within days of the Congress promising 200 units of free power every month to each household in the state, where Assembly elections are due by May.

Surjewala also asked why the BJP is ''opposing'' the Congress' ''guarantees''.

''In the 2019 (Lok Sabha election) manifesto, Rahul Gandhi had announced ‘NYAY’ - Cash transfer to every household to strike at wealth disparity. Congress Guarantees are a reflection of Nyay,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)