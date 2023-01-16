Delhi LG undertakes minor bureaucratic reshuffle

In a minor bureaucratic reshuffle, Lt Governor VK Saxena on Monday transferred a few IAS officers of the AGMUT (Arunachal, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre between the Delhi government, MCD and the NDMC.

According to an order issued by the Services department, Additional Chief Secretary (General Administration) Praveen Kumar Gupta, a 1989-batch officer, will hold additional charge of the Administrative Reforms department after the retirement of Raajiv Yaduvanshi on January 31. Azimul Haque, a 2007-batch officer, has been appointed as Member-Administration in Delhi Jal Board. Ravi Dhawan, a 2011-batch officer who returned to Delhi from Dadra and Nagar Haveli on January 12, will replace Haque as Special Secretary (Power) and Indraprastha Power Generation Company Limited and Pragati Power Corporation Limited Managing Director. Dhawan will also hold the charge of Special Secretary (Planning) apart from the office of nodal officer of the special monitoring cell and look after G20, Annual Plan 2023 and CAQM and NGT matters.

Danish Ashraf, a 2011-batch IAS officer, has been posted as Special Secretary (Health), 2012-batch officer Vikram Singh Malik as Special Secretary (Home) while his batchmate Harleen Kaur has been given charge as Special Secretary to the Lt Governor.

Ruchika Katyal, a 2013-batch officer, has been appointed as Member-Finance in the Jal Board on deputation while her batchmates Dr Ankita Chakravarty and Shashanka Ala will take over as Secretary (NDMC) and Special Secretary (PWD), respectively.

Sonalika Jiwani, a-2017 batch officer, has been given additional charge as Special Secretary (Tourism) along with her current assignment as Special Secretary (Urban Development).

