Satheesan in a social media post took a dig at the Sports Minister's recent remarks.

ANI | Updated: 17-01-2023 07:38 IST | Created: 17-01-2023 07:38 IST
Congress blames Kerala Minister's remarks for 'low turnout' in India-Sri Lanka ODI
Kerala LoP VD Satheesan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader VD Satheesan targeted Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman over the less number of spectators in the cricket stadium during the India-Sri Lanka cricket match on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram. Satheesan in a social media post took a dig at the Sports Minister's recent remarks.

"Sports minister said that those who are in poverty need not go and watch the match. Today the match was held in front of an empty gallery. Don't Question the self-respect of Malayalees," he said. Last week, while speaking to media persons about the match ticket sales, Abdulrahiman said, "What is the need of reducing the tax? The demand is that the country is witnessing a price rise, so the tax should be reduced. Those who are starving need not go and watch the match."

The stadium in the Kerala capital was less than half-filled with spectators. Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) officials said only a few thousand tickets were sold. However, later KCA also said that the low turnout was due to the ongoing Sabarimala pilgrimage season, the Pongal festival and exams scheduled to commence on Monday.

India, which had already won the series, won the third ODI by a record margin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

