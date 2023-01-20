Left Menu

Biden says he is looking forward to getting documents probe resolved

Biden says he is looking forward to getting documents probe resolved

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he is looking forward to getting the investigation into classified documents found at his home and former office resolved and said he has no regrets.

"We're fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly," Biden said in remarks after touring flood damage in Northern California. "I think you're gonna find there's nothing there. I have no regrets."

