West Bengal Assembly budget session to begin on Feb 8

The budget session of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly will start on February 8.

The State Budget will be presented on February 15. With panchayat elections in West Bengal due in the coming months, all eyes are on the state budget.

The winter session of the state assembly was stormy with the opposition targeting the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government over several issues including cattle smuggling and teachers recruitment scam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)