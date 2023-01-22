Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 22-01-2023 18:25 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 18:24 IST
Sonowal lauds initiatives taken to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday lauded the programmes being organised as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', and urged everyone to work hard with dedication and commitment to build 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of a five-day photo exhibition on ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ here, organised by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Guwahati.

The Union minister of ports, shipping & waterways and AYUSH appreciated CBC, Guwahati, for mounting an exhibition on the unsung heroes of India's freedom struggle.

He said that the events arranged for ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence will remain etched in the minds of people, as the country keeps marching ahead towards the centenary year of its freedom.

The photo exhibition, which was inaugurated by Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, chronicled the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters of the northeast and their contribution to the freedom movement of the nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

