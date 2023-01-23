Left Menu

Netaji will be remembered for fierce resistance to colonial rule: PM Modi

Modi government had christened the day Parakram Diwas in 2021 to mark the Azad Hind Fauj founders birth anniversary.Today, on Parakram Diwas, I pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and recall his unparalleled contribution to Indias history.He will be remembered for his fierce resistance to colonial rule, Modi said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary and said he will be remembered for his fierce resistance to the colonial rule. Modi government had christened the day 'Parakram Diwas' in 2021 to mark the Azad Hind Fauj founder's birth anniversary.

''Today, on Parakram Diwas, I pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and recall his unparalleled contribution to India's history.

''He will be remembered for his fierce resistance to colonial rule,'' Modi said in a tweet. ''Deeply influenced by his thoughts, we are working to realise his vision for India,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

