Netaji's courage, patriotism still inspires every Indian to protect country's freedom: Rahul

In a tweet, Gandhi said, My humble tributes to the great freedom fighter, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, whose courage and patriotism still inspires every Indian to protect and preserve the freedom of our great country. The Congress, from its official Twitter handle, said, Millions of salutations on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a great leader of the freedom struggle and the one who ignited the spirit of freedom in the hearts of crores of Indians by giving the slogan Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Main Tumhe Azadi Dunga.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2023 10:14 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 10:13 IST
The Congress on Monday paid rich tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary with Rahul Gandhi saying his courage and patriotism still inspires every Indian to protect and preserve the freedom of the country. In a tweet in Hindi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, ''Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, former president of Indian National Congress, founder of Azad Hind Fauj and our idol, on his 126th birth anniversary.'' ''Netaji's proclamation of 'Jai Hind' and 'Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Main Tumhe Azadi Dunga' awakened everyone to true devotion to the motherland,'' he said.

