UK PM Sunak says Iran must give answers on British-Iranian national Akbari
Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 18:29 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 18:13 IST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called on the Iranian government to provide answers about the death and burial of British-Iranian dual national Alireza Akbari who was executed by Iran earlier this month.
"The regime is prolonging the suffering of the family and it is sadly typical of that disregard for basic human dignity," Sunak told parliament. "Iran must now provide answers about the circumstances of his death and his burial."
