Grateful to have strong partner in Pacific: US lawmakers greet India on 74th R-Day

Grateful to have such a strong partner in the Pacific and looking forward to continuing to strengthen our collaboration through my role on the India Caucus Senator Mark Warner, Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus, said.Senator Bob Menendez, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said that on Indias Republic Day, Americans celebrate the rich culture and contributions of the largest democracy - and its diaspora communities.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2023 07:55 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 07:55 IST
Greeting Indian Americans and the people of India on the country's 74th Republic Day, top US lawmakers said India is a ''strong partner'' in the Pacific and strengthening relevant institutions is vital to the partnership between the two countries.

"Happy 74th Republic Day, India! Grateful to have such a strong partner in the Pacific and looking forward to continuing to strengthen our collaboration through my role on the India Caucus!" Senator Mark Warner, Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus, said.

Senator Bob Menendez, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said that on India's Republic Day, Americans celebrate the rich culture and contributions of the largest democracy - and its diaspora communities. "The commitment to advance freedom, democracy, and security and strengthen relevant institutions is vital to the US-India partnership," he said.

"Happy 74th Republic Day India! We join you today in celebrating India's Constitution," South and Central Asia Bureau of the State Department said in a tweet. "Look forward to our continued collaboration!" it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

