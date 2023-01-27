Left Menu

Maha: Padma Shri who works for leprosy patients felicitated

Gajanan Jagannath Mane, who has been honoured with Padma Shri for social work in Maharashtra, was felicitated by the Dombivali-Kalyan Municipal Corporation in Thane district on Friday.A former Navy personnel, Mane has been working for the rehabilitation of leprosy affected people across the state for decades.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-01-2023 17:16 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 17:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A former Navy personnel, Mane has been working for the rehabilitation of leprosy affected people across the state for decades. He is among the 91 Padma Shri awardees this year.

Mane, who lives in Dombivali, worked hard to set up a colony for those afflicted with leprosy, a bacterial disease that mainly affects the skin, eyes, nose and peripheral nerves, at Hanuman Nagar in Kalyan. He also ensured jobs for many of them, said officials.

He was felicitated by KDMC chief Dr Bhasaheb Dangdi, they said.

