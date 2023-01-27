Paper leaks: Youths will teach Cong govt a lesson in Rajasthan polls if it doesn't do justice, says Kirodi Meena

The youth of Rajasthan will teach a lesson to the Congress government in the assembly polls if it does not do justice to the unemployed, BJP MP Kirodi Meena said on Friday.

Meena, who has been sitting on a dharna to demand a CBI inquiry into recruitment paper leaks in the state, alleged the state government has no intention of catching the ''big crocodiles''.

The Rajya Sabha MP began a dharna on the outskirts of Jaipur on Tuesday after police stopped a march led by him from Dausa to protest the paper leaks from entering the state capital.

''If the government does not do justice to the unemployed, then the youth power will teach a lesson to Congress in the state,'' Meena said.

The state government should listen to the voice of the youth without any political bias and sincerely address their legitimate demands in a time-bound manner, he said.

The government has no intention of catching the ''big crocodiles'' involved in the paper leaks and therefore the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should probe the matter, Meena said in a tweet.

He said strict action is necessary against the ''cheating mafia'' who are shattering the dreams of the unemployed by leaking papers.

The Rajasthan second-grade teachers' recruitment paper was leaked last month, following which the paper was cancelled.

Earlier, some other recruitment exam papers were leaked.

The opposition BJP has been attacking the government over the paper leaks and alleging involvement of senior officers and ruling party leaders, a charge Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has rejected.

The Opposition raised the issue in the assembly. The state government has rejected the demand for a CBI inquiry into the matter.

