Left Menu

Paper leaks: Youths will teach Cong govt a lesson in Rajasthan polls if it doesn't do justice, says Kirodi Meena

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-01-2023 17:57 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 17:57 IST
Paper leaks: Youths will teach Cong govt a lesson in Rajasthan polls if it doesn't do justice, says Kirodi Meena
  • Country:
  • India

The youth of Rajasthan will teach a lesson to the Congress government in the assembly polls if it does not do justice to the unemployed, BJP MP Kirodi Meena said on Friday.

Meena, who has been sitting on a dharna to demand a CBI inquiry into recruitment paper leaks in the state, alleged the state government has no intention of catching the ''big crocodiles''.

The Rajya Sabha MP began a dharna on the outskirts of Jaipur on Tuesday after police stopped a march led by him from Dausa to protest the paper leaks from entering the state capital.

''If the government does not do justice to the unemployed, then the youth power will teach a lesson to Congress in the state,'' Meena said.

The state government should listen to the voice of the youth without any political bias and sincerely address their legitimate demands in a time-bound manner, he said.

The government has no intention of catching the ''big crocodiles'' involved in the paper leaks and therefore the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should probe the matter, Meena said in a tweet.

He said strict action is necessary against the ''cheating mafia'' who are shattering the dreams of the unemployed by leaking papers.

The Rajasthan second-grade teachers' recruitment paper was leaked last month, following which the paper was cancelled.

Earlier, some other recruitment exam papers were leaked.

The opposition BJP has been attacking the government over the paper leaks and alleging involvement of senior officers and ruling party leaders, a charge Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has rejected.

The Opposition raised the issue in the assembly. The state government has rejected the demand for a CBI inquiry into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023