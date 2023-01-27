Rajasthan govt declares holiday on Devnarayan Jayanti

The Rajasthan government on Friday announced a holiday on Devnarayan Jayanti, a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Gurjar deity's shrine in Bhilwara.

Official sources said the announcement is only for this year. Modi will visit Malaseri Dungri in Bhilwara, the birthplace of the deity, on the 1111th 'Avataran Mahotsav' of lord Devnarayan.

According to a state government statement, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has taken this decision keeping in mind the faith of the common man and the demand of public representatives.

Devnarayan Board president Jogendra Singh Awana, state Industry minister Shakuntala Rawat, Minister of State for Sports Ashok Chandna and other public representatives had written letters to the chief minister, demanding that Lord Devnarayan Jayanti be declared a holiday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)