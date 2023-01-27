Left Menu

Rajasthan govt declares holiday on Devnarayan Jayanti

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-01-2023 20:58 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 20:58 IST
Rajasthan govt declares holiday on Devnarayan Jayanti
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government on Friday announced a holiday on Devnarayan Jayanti, a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Gurjar deity's shrine in Bhilwara.

Official sources said the announcement is only for this year. Modi will visit Malaseri Dungri in Bhilwara, the birthplace of the deity, on the 1111th 'Avataran Mahotsav' of lord Devnarayan.

According to a state government statement, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has taken this decision keeping in mind the faith of the common man and the demand of public representatives.

Devnarayan Board president Jogendra Singh Awana, state Industry minister Shakuntala Rawat, Minister of State for Sports Ashok Chandna and other public representatives had written letters to the chief minister, demanding that Lord Devnarayan Jayanti be declared a holiday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023