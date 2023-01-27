Left Menu

Protest against proposed corridor in front of Bankey Bihari temple in UP's Mathura intensifies

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 27-01-2023 22:45 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 22:45 IST
The agitation against the construction of a corridor in front of the Bankey Bihari temple here has intensified as the protesters closed the Bankey Bihari market on the Republic day.

''The pilgrims had to go to another area for breakfast as even the tea shops remained closed in the Bankey Bihari market area on Thursday, which was the 16th day of the protest,'' Bankey Bihari Traders' Association president Amit Gautam said on Friday.

Meanwhile, the efforts of District Magistrate Pulkit Khare to arrive at a consensus for the construction of the corridor are yet to yield any result, even though he interacted with different groups in recent weeks.

However, efforts are on to persuade the protesters to call off the agitation, officials said, adding that their interest will not be overlooked.

The decision to boycott the local bodies election if the plan to construct the corridor is not dropped is unanimous, claimed Shashank Goswami, a priest of the Bankey Bihari temple.

Nagaridas Baba, a local seer, said no attempt should be made to disturb the adjacent area of the temple.

However, a section of seers, led by Fuldol Mahraj, the Peethadheeshwar (head) Chatuh Sampraday, has lauded the decision of the Uttar Pradesh government to construct the corridor.

''The corridor should be constructed,'' a memorandum given by the seers to City Magistrate Saurabh Dubey said, adding that the interest of the priests and traders should also be taken care of.

Locals have also suggested widening of the entry and exit gates and the sanctum sanctorum of the temple to at least 12 feet and strictly implementing a queue system for the devotees.

The protesters, meanwhile, are using various means to register their protest against the corridor.

They have written letters in blood to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, taken out processions and even organised a ''havan''.

