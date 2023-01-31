Left Menu

Maha govt reverses previous dispensation's decision; to bear 50% cost of railway projects in state

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2023 08:58 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 08:58 IST
Maha govt reverses previous dispensation's decision; to bear 50% cost of railway projects in state
The Maharashtra government has reversed the previous (MVA) government's decision not to give 50 per cent contribution to railway projects in the state and also asked MPs to pursue various pending projects with the Centre.

Speaking with Lok Sabha MPs from Maharashtra here on Monday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said several projects which are beneficial to the common man are pending with the central government.

''We need to expedite them and pursue them,'' he said.

Some MPs from the Opposition were absent at the interaction.

Shinde also said the feedback received by MPs will be taken into consideration and another round of meetings will be held after two months to take stock of the situation.

Maharashtra sends 48 members to the Lok Sabha.

"The utilisation certificates of allocated money are crucial for releasing the next round of funds. Secretaries of various departments need to focus on their timely submission as well," the CM said.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the previous dispensation's decision not to give 50 per cent contribution to railway projects in the state is now reversed.

''The state government will bear 50 per cent cost of the railway projects in the state so that they will be completed fast," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

