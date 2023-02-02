Left Menu

No comment: MEA on reports about PM Modi's possible visit to US

India on Thursday chose not to comment on reports about a possible visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington at the invitation of President Joe Biden. I saw some reports but best to avoid commenting on such reports, he said.According to reports from Washington, the Indian and the American sides are looking for dates for Modis visit in June or July.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2023 20:41 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 20:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India on Thursday chose not to comment on reports about a possible visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington at the invitation of President Joe Biden. ''I am not going to comment on such media reports...we will announce high-level visits at appropriate time. At this point, I am not aware of any specific date or visit,'' External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

''However, there are visits going on there. So let me not prejudge anything. I saw some reports but best to avoid commenting on such reports,'' he said.

According to reports from Washington, the Indian and the American sides are looking for dates for Modi's visit in June or July. At present, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is on a visit to the US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

