BJP Tripura manifesto promises rubber units, rise in farmers' assistance, more autonomy for tribals

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 09-02-2023 14:22 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 14:20 IST
BJP Tripura manifesto promises rubber units, rise in farmers’ assistance, more autonomy for tribals
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The BJP on Thursday promised greater autonomy for tribal areas, an increase in farmers’ monetary assistance and industry-specific manufacturing zones based on rubber if it returns to power for the second time in a row in Tripura.

Releasing the party’s manifesto for the February 16 assembly election in the state, BJP president JP Nadda also announced a Rs 5 meal scheme for all, named after religious guru Anukul Chandra, and setting up a Regional Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Agartala.

“We will take Tripura on the path of DTH - development, transformation and harmony,” Nadda said at a press conference here.

The manifesto said that Balika Samridddhi bond of Rs 50,000 will be given to every girl child while the tribal language Kokborok will become subjects in CBSE and ICSE curricula.

“We will set up industry-specific manufacturing zones based on rubber, Agar and bamboo. The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi of Rs 6,000 will be raised with the state government providing Rs 2,000 more,” Nadda said.

If voted back to power, the BJP will give greater autonomy including more legislative, executive and financial powers for tribal areas, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

