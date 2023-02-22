UK parliament will get to express view on any N.Ireland Brexit deal, says Sunak

Britain's parliament will get to express its view on any deal between Britain and the European Union over post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday.

"Of course, parliament will express its view," Sunak told parliament in response to a question from the opposition Labour party's leader Keir Starmer on whether parliament will get a vote on any potential deal.

"This is about what is best for the people and communities of Northern Ireland. And that ... is what I will keep fighting for," Sunak said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)