UK parliament will get to express view on any N.Ireland Brexit deal, says Sunak

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-02-2023 17:49 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 17:48 IST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's parliament will get to express its view on any deal between Britain and the European Union over post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday.

"Of course, parliament will express its view," Sunak told parliament in response to a question from the opposition Labour party's leader Keir Starmer on whether parliament will get a vote on any potential deal.

"This is about what is best for the people and communities of Northern Ireland. And that ... is what I will keep fighting for," Sunak said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

