US State Department approves potential sale of Javelin missiles to UK - Pentagon
Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2023 01:44 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 01:44 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of Javelin missiles to the United Kingdom for an estimated $125 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
The prime contractors will be the Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin Joint Venture of Orlando, Florida, and Tucson, Arizona, the Pentagon said. (Reporting Rami Ayyub; writing by Paul Grant; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
