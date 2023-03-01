US State Department approves potential sale of Javelin missiles to UK - Pentagon

The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of Javelin missiles to the United Kingdom for an estimated $125 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The prime contractors will be the Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin Joint Venture of Orlando, Florida, and Tucson, Arizona, the Pentagon said. (Reporting Rami Ayyub; writing by Paul Grant; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

