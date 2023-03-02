Left Menu

Nagaland: BJP-NDPP alliance leading in 14 seats, says EC

The ruling alliance of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Nagaland was leading in 14 Assembly constituencies, as per the early counting trends in the Northeast state shared by the Election Commmission at 9.50am.

02-03-2023
The ruling alliance of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Nagaland was leading in 14 Assembly constituencies, as per the early counting trends in the Northeast state shared by the Election Commmission at 9.50am. Polling for the 60 Assembly constituencies in the state was held on February 27.

The BJP was leading in 3 constituencies while the NDPP, led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, had opened up a lead in 11 constituencies, as per the latest trends shared by the poll panel. The BJP was leading at Tuensang Sadar-I, Dimapur-I, and Seyochung Sitimi, while the NDPP was leading in Chazouba, Chizami, Dimapur-II, Meluri, Noksen, Northern Angami-I, Northern Angami-II, Shamator Chessore, Tuensang Sadar-II, and Western Angami constituencies.

CM Rio, the NDPP candidate from Northern Angami-II constituency, was leading by 3,709 seats. Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas), National People's Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Republican Party of India (Athawale) were also leading in 1 constituency each.

The BJP had already opened its account in the Northeast state after its candidate Kazheto Kinimi won uncontested from the Akuluto seat. This after the Congress candidate, Khekashe Sumi, withdrew his nomination. The withdrawal of candidature by Sumi reduced the total candidates in fray to 183.

Polling for the Nagaland was held on February 27. 

