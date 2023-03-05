Left Menu

UK PM Rishi Sunak plans tough new law against illegal migration

PTI | London | Updated: 05-03-2023 18:26 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 18:22 IST
UK PM Rishi Sunak plans tough new law against illegal migration
Rishi Sunak Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday announced a clamp down on illegal migration with a new proposed law to tackle the issue of migrants crossing over into the UK illegally and dangerously in small boats from across the English Channel.

The British Indian leader had made cracking down on this illegal route between the UK's sea border with neighbouring France among his top priorities for the year.

Along with his Indian-origin Home Secretary Suella Braverman, the Sunak-led government is now planning to table the legislation in Parliament next week to address the issue.

“Make no mistake, if you come here illegally, you will not be able to stay,” Sunak told the ‘Sunday Express’ newspaper.

“I have made the issue of illegal migration one of my top five priorities – pledging to stop the boats once and for all. Illegal migration is not fair on British taxpayers, it is not fair on those who come here legally and it is not right that criminal gangs should be allowed to continue their immoral trade. I’m determined to deliver on my promise to stop the boats,” he said.

According to the newspaper, Sunak believes he has found the answer to a problem which has dogged the government for the past four years after weeks of work carried out in relative secrecy by senior aides in the UK Home Office and at No. 10 Downing Street.

The group has now drawn up new laws to slam a “brake” on any abuse of human rights laws that allows illegal migrants to escape deportation from the UK.

It is hoped the new law will stop activist lawyers using the right to family life and legislation created to combat modern slavery to stop their clients being deported.

Braverman wrote in the ‘Sun on Sunday’ to say ''enough is enough” and that the British people want the issue solved.

“They’re sick of tough talk and inadequate action. We must stop the boats. That's why myself and the Prime Minister have been working flat out to bring forward necessary and effective laws which will tackle this problem, once and for all,'' she writes.

She adds: ''It has to be that if you come here illegally you will be detained and swiftly removed. Our laws will be simple in their intention and practice – the only route to the UK will be a safe and legal route.

''So far, [Opposition] Labour has opposed every effort to bring a stop to illegal migration. They are not serious about tackling the issue that is only becoming ever more serious and allows criminal gangs to exploit vulnerable people. The Prime Minister and I will do whatever it takes. You can judge us by our actions.'' The law is expected to give powers to the Home Secretary to remove anyone who arrives on a small boat ''as soon as reasonably practicable'' to Rwanda, with which the UK clinched a bilateral agreement, or a ''safe third country''.

Sunak and Braverman are also expected to travel to Paris towards the end of next week for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron to explore an enhanced agreement over the issue of small boats crossing over from Calais in France to Dover in England.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023