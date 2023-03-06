Left Menu

British rule ruined India's education system: RSS chief Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has accused the British rulers of ruining Indias education system and said 70 per cent of the population was literate before they dominated the country.Bhagwat addressed a gathering here on Sunday after inaugurating a multi-specialty hospital at the Aatam Manohar Jain Aradhana Mandir complex....Before British rulers dominated this country, 70 per cent of our population was literate, educated.

PTI | Karnal | Updated: 06-03-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 19:45 IST
British rule ruined India's education system: RSS chief Bhagwat
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has accused the British rulers of ruining India's education system and said ''70 per cent'' of the population was literate before they dominated the country.

Bhagwat addressed a gathering here on Sunday after inaugurating a multi-specialty hospital at the Aatam Manohar Jain Aradhana Mandir complex.

''...Before British rulers dominated this country, 70 per cent of our population was literate, educated. And on the basis of that education, everyone used to find ways to earn their livelihood and unemployment was almost negligible,'' he said.

''At that time, as per the education system prevalent in England, their literacy rate then was around 17 per cent. After the British came, they dumped our education model here but implemented it in their own country...,'' the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader said.

He said the education system which existed in India when the British started to rule the country not only made people self-reliant and employable, but was also a medium of knowledge. But the British rulers ruined that system, Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief also stressed on the importance of health and education for all in society, underlining that these should reach everyone and be affordable.

He claimed that earlier, people used to take to these two sectors as a sense of duty but in the present time, these have become businesses.

Bhagwat also lauded the work done by Aatam Manohar Muni Ashram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital transformation of Indian power utilities sector

JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital trans...

 India
2
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
3
Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

 Global
4
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023