White House: US is closely following kidnapping of four Americans in Mexico

The United States is closely following the "unacceptable" kidnapping of four Americans in Mexico, the White House said on Monday.

"Our thoughts are with the families of these individuals and we stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance and U.S. law enforcement is in touch with Mexican law enforcement," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)