US raised concerns with Saudis about Saudi-American Almadi

The United States has raised concerns with Saudi Arabia about its treatment of Saudi-American Saad Ibrahim Almadi, who received a 16-year sentence in October over his tweets critical of the Saudi government, the White House said on Monday.

Almadi was charged with "harboring a terrorist ideology, trying to destabilize the Kingdom, as well as supporting and funding terrorism," the Washington Post reported last October.

