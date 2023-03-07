Left Menu

Son retracts tweet announcing Bolsonaro's return to Brazil

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2023 18:15 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 17:24 IST
Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, on Tuesday wrote on Twitter his father would return to Brazil next week but deleted the post a few minutes later, saying the date was not confirmed. "I'm sorry for the previous post, I might be missing him a lot," Flavio said, adding the March 15 date he had previously announced for the former president's return was "likely but still unconfirmed".

Bolsonaro has been in self-imposed exile in the United States since late December, having flown to Florida 48 hours before his opponent and successor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in.

