Left Menu

China's Xi nominates Li Qiang to become premier

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday nominated Li Qiang, 63, to become premier during the ongoing annual meeting of China's rubber-stamp parliament, a role charged with managing the world's second-largest economy. Li, the former Communist Party chief of Shanghai, China's largest city, will replace Li Keqiang, who is retiring during the National People's Congress session that ends on Monday, after serving two five-year terms.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2023 07:16 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 07:16 IST
China's Xi nominates Li Qiang to become premier

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday nominated Li Qiang, 63, to become premier during the ongoing annual meeting of China's rubber-stamp parliament, a role charged with managing the world's second-largest economy.

Li, the former Communist Party chief of Shanghai, China's largest city, will replace Li Keqiang, who is retiring during the National People's Congress session that ends on Monday, after serving two five-year terms. Li Qiang is a close ally of Xi, serving as his chief of staff between 2004 and 2007, when Xi was provincial party secretary of eastern China's Zhejiang province.

He was put on track for premier in October, when he was appointed to the number-two role on the Politburo Standing Committee during the once-in-five-years Communist Party Congress. Xi is installing a slate of loyalists in key positions amid the biggest government reshuffle in a decade, as a generation of more reform-minded officials retires and Xi further consolidates power after being elected president for an unprecedented third term on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Britain's junior doctors prepare to strike over pay, burnout and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Brit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023