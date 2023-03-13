China will push government transformation using state institutional reforms -Premier Li
China will push for government transformation using state institutional reforms, the country's new Premier Li Qiang said at a press conference in Beijing to mark the close of the annual sitting of parliament on Monday.
Premier Li also said that zero tolerance for corruption must be maintained.
